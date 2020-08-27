Only 28 percent were submitted by constestants in Vietnam, with the remainder coming from Peru, Cambodia, Myanmar, Tanzania, Mozambique, Timor Leste, Haiti, Burundi, Laos, and Cameroon. The launching event of Viet Solutions 2020 on July 8 Nearly 70 percent provide solutions in areas Vietnam sees as key to developing the national digital economy, such as transport and logistics, agriculture, education, finance and banking, healthcare, and energy. Most notable are solutions applying the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture, as well as e-learning platforms, blockchain payment systems, ride-hailing apps, and e-wallets. The contest was organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Viettel Group to seek innovative technology products or solutions that can integrate into social industries in the national digital transformation programme. The competition is open to people around the world. Candidates will be connected with potential partners and attend training to improve their financial management skills and marketing to seek investment. This is the first time the country’s IT industry has organised an annual contest such as this. The winning team will receive a cash prize of 200 million VND (8,595 USD), while second and third place will receive 100 million VND and 50 million VND,… Read full this story

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas have 291 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 27, 2020.