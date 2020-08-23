Infrastructure 460-ton valves installed at HCMC’s anti-flooding project The Saigon Times Sunday, Aug 23, 2020,20:03 (GMT+7) 460-ton valves installed at HCMC’s anti-flooding projectThe Saigon Times A street is inundated under water near Phu Xuan Bridge area between HCMC’s districts 7 and Nha Be. Two colossal tidal valves weighing 460 tons in total were installed at the Cay Kho floodgate in Nha Be District – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Two colossal tidal valves weighing 460 tons in total were installed at the Cay Kho floodgate in HCMC’s Nha Be District, part of the VND10-trillion anti-flooding project, on August 22. The Cay Kho floodgate is built on the Can Giuoc River, connecting Binh Chanh and Nha Be districts, the local media reported. Nguyen Tam Tien, general director of Trung Nam Group, the investor of the mammoth anti-flooding project, said valves were made at a factory ashore and were transported to the Cay Kho floodgate by a barge. The job was done by foreign experts and local engineers. It took 70-90 days to install a valve, Tien said, adding that six floodgates of the anti-flooding project must be closed at the same time to ensure the project’s effectiveness. Trung Nam Group will provide a warranty period of… Read full this story

