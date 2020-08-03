3M Vietnam and MSD team up to support communities hit by COVID-19

The launch workshop of the “For a Vietnam with no one left behind amid COVID-19” Vietnam is one of eight countries across the Asia-Pacific receiving a share of a 3M grant totalling more than VND22 billion($956,500) which is being directed to projects supporting nutrition, mental and physical health, education, and COVID-19 awareness, according to the most pressing local needs and pandemic status of the country. The Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) and the local UW organisation, is working with 3M Vietnam to implement the programme named “For a Vietnam with no one left behind amid COVID-19″ to support vulnerable households and individuals affected by COVID-19 in the period from August to December 2020. The programme’s support will impact approximately 1,000-1,200 individuals including stateless persons, migrants, low-income families, people with disabilities and HIV/AIDS, the homeless, children with cerebral palsy, and more. They will receive basic food security packages, hygiene kits, and access to health education workshops. 3M has contributed more than VND1 billion ($43,480) through United Way Worldwide to this programme. “It’s important that 3M holds true to its core values during this pandemic by supporting our communities and improving lives,” said Jacky Kang, country leader, 3M Vietnam. “The projects… Read full this story

