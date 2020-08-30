Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chairs an online meeting of the National Committee on e-Government on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has urged ministries and localities to have 30 per cent of their online public services reach level 4 by the end of this year. He was speaking at an online meeting of the National Committee on e-Government on Wednesday. Public service level 4 allows users to fill in and send application forms to the wards’ people’s committees entirely online. The forms are then processed online and users can pay the fees online. Building e-Government is an urgent task to promote the country’s growth. Việt Nam’s e-Government growth index moved up two places in a global survey released by the UN in July. The country aims to climb 10 places in the global ranking by the end of this year, he said. He pointed out that the current percentage of online public services remains low. Eight ministries and 25 localities have less than 10 per cent of their public services online. He asked the Ministry of Information and Communications to monitor the progress of localities. From 2021, the Government will release the e-Government… Read full this story

30 per cent of level 4 public services expected to go online this year have 228 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.