29 new COVID-19 cases reported, including a seven-year-old

A health worker checks the temperature of a man entering Quảng Nam Province from outside the province as it ramps up efforts to curb coronavirus transmission. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Tĩnh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Sunday evening recorded 29 new community transmission COVID-19 cases in three central provinces, all connected to the outbreak in Đà Nẵng City, bringing the country's total to 841. According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the 19 cases (patients 813-831) reported in Đà Nẵng range from seven to 85 years old and include eight people who are direct contacts of confirmed positive cases. Three of the eight are hospital patients, two are cases related to Đà Nẵng Hospital, one is a health worker, one a service worker and one lives in Cẩm Lệ District. The 29-year-old Patient 832 and 37-year-old Patient 833 in Quảng Trị Province were identified as first-hand contacts with Patient 750, who had an extensive travel history in the province's Đông Hà City. The remaining eight patients in Quảng Nam Province, aged from 11 to 70, include three direct contacts of confirmed cases,…

