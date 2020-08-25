25th death linked to COVID-19 announced

Woman living in Tây Hồ among seven new COVID-19 casesVN’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday morningViệt Nam records 12 new cases, including one in Hà NộiPositive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patientsCải lương star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital where a 51-year-old woman with ovarian cancer died of COVID-19-related complications on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy of the hospital ĐÀ NẴNG — A 51-year-old woman with ovarian cancer has died of COVID-related complications, the 25th fatality in Việt Nam. The woman, from Thuận Phước Ward, Hải Châu District, central Đà Nẵng, had a number of other underlying health conditions including kidney stones. She had also had one kidney removed in the past after suffering a urinary tract infection. The woman was being treated at Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital when she lost her fight for life on Tuesday morning. The cause of death has been recorded as Pneumonia caused by COVID-19, acute myocardial infarction complications with septic shock, multi-organ failure. — VNS
