11 killed in Somali hotel attack claimed by Al-Shabaab

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2019 shows a view of Mogadishu's Lido Beach where local residents come to spend time at the beach. At least five people were killed in a gun and bomb attack by suspected Al-Shabaab fighters on an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital on August 16, 2020, officials and witnesses said. Security forces were struggling to regain control of the Elite Hotel (not seen in the photograph) in the Lido beach area more than an hour after the assault began, and the assailants appeared to have taken hostages, government security official Ahmed Omar told AFP.(Photo: Abdirazak Hussein FARAH / AFP) Security forces took four hours to regain control of the Elite Hotel in the Lido beach area of Mogadishu after five assailants stormed it early Sunday evening, said information ministry spokesman Ismael Mukhtaar Omar. "Ten people were dead and five militants were also killed, plus one Somalia special police officer," Omar told AFP. It was not clear how Somali security forces managed to end the siege on the hotel and kill the assailants, who at one point were said to have taken hostages.

