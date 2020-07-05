Many businesses will struggle if the pandemic lasts a long time, leaving them vulnerable to foreign takeovers, experts say. The recent Ministry of Planning and Investment’s (MPI) report showed the great impact of COVID-19 on businesses’ health. Many factories have begun laying off workers or rotating production. There are a many businesses in danger of shutting down or going bankrupt. Many factories have begun laying off workers or rotating production. There are a many businesses in danger of shutting down or going bankrupt. Linh Ha VN businesses resume operation cautiously, step by step Businesses in the aviation and tourism sectors believe that stimulating domestic demand is the first thing that needs to be done in the immediate time. E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.

Vietnam’s businesses warned of being acquired by foreigners have 251 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at July 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.