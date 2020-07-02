Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswoman

Vietnam has been cooperating actively with China to control coronavirus and protect citizens of both countries in the fight against this virus, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the regular press conference on February 6

Talking to reporters at the ministry’s regular press conference on February 6, Hang noted the Vietnamese Government and people have provided some humanitarian aid for China, including supporting the Chinese Government and people with goods and medical equipment worth 500,000 USD.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society and some border provinces of the country have also offered suitable forms of support for Chinese citizens, she said, adding that with the aim of preventing, containing and controlling the epidemic, Vietnam will keep working closely with China.

The spokeswoman said Vietnam has been keeping a close watch on the disease situation, and it highly values efforts by leaders, local administrations and people of China in the disease prevention and control.

Vietnam’s authorised agencies and representative bodies in China have always coordinated closely with China in exchanging information and supporting the Vietnamese who are living, working and travelling in China.

Vietnam hopes that thanks to joint efforts by the international community, the epidemic in China and other countries will be put under control soon, Hang noted.

Regarding the nCoV-infected Vietnamese in China, she said the Vietnamese Embassy in China has liaised with local authorities to ask for active care for the patient, who is receiving treatment at a hospital in Jiangxi province.

Meanwhile, the embassy has received repatriation requests from 29 Vietnamese in China’s Hubei province, the centre of the nCoV outbreak. The Foreign Ministry is coordinating closely with relevant ministries and sectors to bring Vietnamese in nCoV-affected areas home, according to the spokeswoman.

She said as this is a serious problem related to public health, the Vietnamese Government has set up a national steering committee for the disease prevention and control. It has also taken a number of drastic and appropriate countermeasures against the epidemic with a view to curbing the spread of the disease and controlling it in Vietnam.

Vietnam is ready to cooperate with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the international community to share its information and experience in preventing and containing the disease, Hang noted, adding that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent a letter to ASEAN countries to ask for the establishment of a ministerial-level joint working group to enhance cooperation in the nCoV combat.

Besides, the Foreign Ministry has asked diplomatic representative agencies abroad, especially in China, to stay updated with the epidemic’s developments, Vietnamese citizens’ situation and aspirations, local authorities’ responses. It has also publicised the hotlines of Vietnam’s diplomatic representative bodies in China and is ready to take measures to support and protect citizens when necessary, the spokeswoman added./.VNA

