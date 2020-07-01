Textile and garment companies need more orders for 2020

The number of orders that textile and garment companies have received for 2020 is just equal to 80 percent of that in the same period last year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) reported that Vietnam textile and garment exports in the first 11 months of the year brought revenue of $30 billion, an increase of 8 percent over the same period last year.

Foreign importers have shifted to some emerging countries in Africa, which has put difficulties on Vietnamese companies. Meanwhile, the competition with textile and garment powers such as India, China and Bangladesh is getting stiff.

However, not many companies report the same. Others complain they are still waiting for orders. In principle, Q4 is the time for companies to seek orders for the next year, but the number of orders at many companies is just equal to 80 percent. Some companies cannot get long-term orders, but only short-term ones.

Mai Lan

