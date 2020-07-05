Signs indicate that Apple plans to set up factory in Vietnam

Apple is running a large recruitment campaign in Vietnam, while many other foreign technology firms are considering pouring capital into projects in the country. For several months, Apple has been posting recruitment notices on its official website and LinkedIn in its largest-ever recruitment campaign in Vietnam. Tung Tzu-hsien, president of Pegatron Analysts noted that Apple is not only seeking candidates for the posts in sale and administration management, but is also looking for technology officers. Apple is running a large recruitment campaign in Vietnam, while many other foreign technology firms are considering pouring capital into projects in the country. Apple is also seeking high-ranking government affairs and administration managers. This could be seen as a sign of Apple planning to set up an office in Vietnam. Linh Ha COVID-19 outbreak to accelerate relocation wave from China to Vietnam While COVID-19 will have a negative impact on Vietnam’s economic growth in 2020, it will boost the relocation of manufacturing facilities from China to Vietnam. Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving… Read full this story

