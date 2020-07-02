Resident DJs celebrate Valentine’s Day

The local DJ community from Sài Gòn will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a live music show called “Pomlove” at Arcan on February 14.
The HCM City-based DJ Levi Oi from Berlin will perform at the“Pomlove” music show at Arcan on February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. — File photo from the artist’s Instagram page
The artists will include Minoto, Larria, Tizon, Tuong Hoang, Lam Dao Dao, KM 95 and Levi Oi, and visual artist Kong.
There will also be a special presentation of collaborative collections between fashion brand Outfix and artists Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ (Caubetho) and Cao Hoàng Long.
A solo exhibition of five acrylic-on-canvas paintings by HCM City-based artist Mimi Ho Huynh from Berlin will be held as well.
The event will begin at 7 pm. The venue is at 236/43/21 Điện Biên Phủ Street in Bình Thạnh District. Entrance fee is VNĐ150,000. — VNS
