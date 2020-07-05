Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 7

Number of quarantined people in Vietnam on down trend By 7:00 on May 7, 20,942 people who have had close contact with Covid-19 patients or entered Vietnam from epidemic-hit area have been quarantined. Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity, end seat distancing from 00:00 on May 7 Restrictions on the number of flights between Hanoi, HCM City, and Da Nang will also be removed. The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7. Restrictions on the number of flights between Hanoi, HCM City, and Da Nang will also be removed. The CAAV earlier proposed the Ministry of Transport increase the frequency of domestic flights from 00:00 on May 7, specifically 52 return flights on the Hanoi – HCM City route, 20 on the Hanoi – Da Nang route, and 20 on the HCM City – Da Nang route. It also asked for the medical quarantining of flight crews on international flights./. Third field hospital for COVID-19 set up in Quang Ninh Field hospital No.2 in Quảng Ninh Province’s Tuberculosis and Lung Hospital was set up amid the… Read full this story

