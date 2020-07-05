HCM City proposes $2.9-billion metro project

HCM City has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment the construction of a metro project which has a total investment of VND68 trillion ($2.95 billion). Under the HCM City’s plan, Ben Thanh-Tan Kien metro project or route 3A will run through eight local districts with a total length of 20 kilometres and 18 stations. Once finished, the project will link to Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line. The Ben Thanh-Tan Kien metro is expected to be divided into two phases. The first is the construction of a 9.9-km underground section from Ben Thanh to Mien Tay Station which is slated to be built between 2025 and 2031. In the second phase, the project will focus on building the elevated section of 9.7 kilometres connecting Mien Tay Station and Tan Kien Depot from 2028 to 2034. A representative from the HCM City Metropolitan Railway Management Board hoped that the recommendation will be submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc after being considered by the Ministry of Planning and Investment. HCM City has planned to build eight metro lines with a combined length of 230 kilometres. Among those, around 70% of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien route’s work has been completed. Meanwhile, the site… Read full this story

