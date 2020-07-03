As of the end of 2019, Vietnam had over 16,000 additional expired cars still in circulation out of the total 206,000 cars. They are a threat to traffic safety and environment.

Of the 16,661 expired cars, 2,618 were passenger cars and 14,043 cargo cars. Most of the expired vehicles were in HCM City (3,309) and Hanoi (1,670).

Meanwhile, the number of revoked vehicles just accounted for 30 percent of total expired vehicles.

The Vietnam Register (VR) has asked motor vehicle registry centers across the country to provide data to the traffic police and local transport departments, and coordinate with on-site control units to seize expired vehicles.

Twice a year, the agency reviews and reports to the Ministry of Transport, the National Traffic Safety Committee, the Traffic Police Department and local authorities, proposing to take the expired vehicles out of circulation. The details of the cars can be seen on the official website of the agency.

Linh Ha

