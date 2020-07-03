Environment Ministry puts four weather radar stations into operation

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) said it has put four weather radar stations into operation in northern and central regions in an attempt to increase the accuracy of weather forecasts.

Phù Liễn weather radar station in Hải Phòng City.

Four weather stations, including Quy Nhơn in Bình Định Province, Vinh in Nghệ An Province, Phù Liễn in Hải Phòng City, and Pha Đin in Điện Biên Province, have been put into use since early this year. These stations were expected to improve weather forecasting, help prevent natural disasters and give timely warnings on potential calamities.

Specifically, Vinh radar, which belongs to the Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting in the north central region, is located in Trung Đô Ward in Vinh City.

Phù Liễn radar, which was under the management of the Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting in the northeast region, was built on the mountain peak of Đẩu Sơn in Hải Phòng City.

Quy Nhơn radar, which belongs to the Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting in the southern central region, is located in Ghềng Ráng Ward in Quy Nhơn City.

Pha Đin radar, in charge of weather forecast in the northwest region, is located in Toả Tình Commune in Điện Biên Province.

The ministry said Việt Nam is among countries most affected by natural disasters and climate change.

The country suffers typhoons, flash floods, droughts, and landslides every year, causing huge losses to life and property, damage to infrastructure, and environmental degradation.

It is estimated that damage caused by disasters such as hurricanes and floods were about 1-2 per cent of annual GDP.

Extreme weather was forecast to get worse, it said, however, the country has faced a shortage of forecasting and monitoring equipment to gather data, leading to difficulties in forecasting weather precisely and giving warnings to the public.

The operation of these weather stations would improve the country’s weather forecasts, it said. — VNS

