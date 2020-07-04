Because of the complex movements of Covid-19, banks have drawn up backup plans for credit growth and bad debt management. BIDV, which organized a shareholders’ meeting recently, reported that the amount of capital mobilized by the end of February had decreased by 1.6 percent, while the outstanding loans had reduced by 2 percent. According to the State Bank, reports from 23 credit institutions show that VND926 trillion worth of outstanding loans will be affected by the epidemic, which accounts for 11.3 percent of total outstanding loans of the entire banking sector. According to the State Bank, reports from 23 credit institutions show that VND926 trillion worth of outstanding loans will be affected by the epidemic, which accounts for 11.3 percent of total outstanding loans of the entire banking sector. Kim Chi Banks offer higher rates for online savings to draw clients amid COVID-19 battle To encourage customers to deposit money online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have raised interest rates for online savings by up to 1.4 per cent higher than over-the-counter deposits. Banks support enterprises in various forms Incomplete statistics show that businesses have enjoyed cuts of at least 100 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) to support… Read full this story

Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps have 330 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at July 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.