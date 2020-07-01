Construction of interchange connecting Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins

The construction of an interchange connecting Belt Road No 3 and the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway and other related infrastructure started on Monday in Hanoi.

Hanoi officials press their buttons to begin construction on Monday morning. — Photo laodong.vn

The interchange, located in the districts of Long Bien and Gia Lam, has two routes: a 1.5km stretch linking Long Bien-Thach Ban with the expressway, and another 620m stretch connecting Belt Road No 3 and the expressway.

Once completed in 2021, they are expected to shorten travel times on the route and fully exploit the investment efficiency of Belt Road No 3, the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway and Co Linh Road.

They would help ease traffic congestion and boost the city’s socio-economic development, said chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung at the ceremony.

The project, with investment of more than VND402 billion (US$17.5 million) sourced from the city’s budget, also features bridges and drainage and lighting systems.

Chairman Chung asked relevant units to strictly follow regulations on construction investment procedures and technical standards to ensure the project meets its deadline and quality requirements.

Belt Road No 3, covering about 65km, is a key route for the capital and runs through nine districts.

The connection of the belt road with the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway is a key transport project for Gia Lam District.

The project will become one of the most important interchanges in the eastern gateway of the city. — VNS

