Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to inform all passengers on the requirement to fill in electronic health declaration forms before boarding flights to Vietnam, starting from 6:00 am on March 7.
|
Officers check health declaration forms of passengers at Cam Ranh airport of Khanh Hoa province
The declaration could be made on the websites http://tokhaiyte.vn or http://suckhoetoandan.vn/khaiyte.
Airports are also requested to work with health authorities to zone off areas for health declarations and examination, as well as notify foreign airlines operating flights from/to Vietnam.
One day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, ordered compulsory electronic health declarations for all passengers entering Vietnam starting from 6:00 am on March 7.
Vietnam reported the 17th COVID-19 case on March 6. The 26-year-old female patient, residing in Hanoi, has been quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
The previous 16 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital./.VNA
- Hanoi enters Vietnam`s top 10 business-friendly localities for first time
- Foreign firms partner with local plastic counterparts to enter Vietnam`s market
- World`s largest car rental provider enters Vietnam
- Business Netflix enters Vietnam in global expansion For Vietnam Coast Guard soldiers, Tet is celebrated offshore
- AP Intermediate 2nd year results 2018 to be declared soon: Enter Roll No. here to get your results
- Business AirAsia's plan to launch Vietnam carrier fails to take off US, Vietnam discuss opportunities for aviation cooperation
- Business AirAsia's plan to launch Vietnam carrier fails to take off Two Taiwanese arrested in Ho Chi Minh City one-ton drug bust
- Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo opens in Hanoi
- US measles outbreak is largest since disease was declared eliminated in 2000
- Sri Lanka is measles-free, World Health Organization says