Air pollution in Hanoi is worse on days with easterly winds

The emission sources outside Hanoi make up two-thirds of PM2.5 fine dust concentrations in Hanoi, according to a survey released in October 2018 on quantifying pollution sources.

The simulations carried out last year showed more clearly the influence of neighborhoods to air pollution in Hanoi. Industrial production workshops and coal-fired power plants in the east of the capital city are believed to have great impact on the air quality of Hanoi.

When the PM2.5 was measured at below 10 micrograms per cubic meter, there was wind from northeast 41 percent of the time, and wind from the south 59 percent, while there was no wind going through industrial production workshops east of Hanoi.

The reports on air quality in 2017 and 2018 by GreenID had the same conclusions that in the most severe air pollution spells, the polluted air was sourced from Quang Ninh area.

Thien Nhien

