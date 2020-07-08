8th graders make paper bags of banana tree trunks, consider a start up

Two students in HCM City plan to set up a business making environmentally friendly paper bags from banana tree trunks.
With the desire to contribute to the environmental protection and help farmers earn additional income, Nguyen Lai Hoang Thu and Vu Dang Khoa, the two eighth graders of Duc Tri School in HCM City have made paper bags from banana trunks and used cooking oil.
Khoa and Thu are making paper bags
To make paper bags, the students have to prepare banana trunks cut into small pieces.
After that, they boil water and NaOH (inorganic compound, greasy, used in many industries such as paper, aluminum smelting, textile dyeing, soap, detergent and artificial silk) in sufficient amount for one hour and then let it get cold.
Mai Lan
