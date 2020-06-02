Vietnamese netizens easily influenced by fake news

Cyberbullying has been developing along with the growth of the internet. Abusive comments and personal insults are the major forms of cyberbullying.
Many images and hot sex video clips have spread out on a social network these days. They are believed to be images of a female DJ from Ukraine, Alexandra Rud, or Alexa, who has been living and working in Vietnam for two years.
Vietnamese hot girl Chau Bui was a victim of cyberbullying
The major mode of cyberbullying is making comments to insult other people.
Le Ha
State agencies’ websites most vulnerable to cyberattacks
Vietnam reports an average of 26 cyberattacks per day, with governmental agencies, banks and e-commerce websites the most vulnerable.
22,000 computers in Vietnam vulnerable to cyberattacks
The VN Information Security Department has issued a warning of new vulnerabilities found in remote desktop services, which may affect 22,000 computers using Windows operating system in Vietnam.
