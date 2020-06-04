Vietnam has many heritage sites to preserve, but there are problems in heritage preservation as conservators are not trained well. Heritage management is mainly carried out by the agencies of the same ministries, without the participation of related branches and agencies. This has led to a number of consequences such as unsustainable heritage management, and conflict between heritage conservation and economic growth. Staff working in the field of cultural heritage management are still small, with limited management and professional skills, while the projects on preserving and promoting the value of heritage sites still cannot be built and implemented in a timely manner. According to Le Thi Thu Hien, director of the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, staff working in the field of cultural heritage management are still small, with limited management and professional skills, while the projects on preserving and promoting the value of heritage sites still cannot be built and implemented in a timely manner. Mai Lan Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road” The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route. ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam… Read full this story

Vietnam lacks specialists, trained workers to preserve heritage sites have 212 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at June 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.