The ‘January effect’ in Vietnam’s stock market

The ‘January effect’ hypothesis proved to be true when the Vietnamese stock market saw stock prices increasing in the last 12 out of 19 years in the month of January.

‘January effect’ refers to the increase of securities’ prices. The research works by some experts such as Rozeff and Kinney, Banz and Donald Keim found that stock prices increased more sharply than in any other month.

The VN Index perfomance

There is not much evidence to show if the January effect worked in Vietnam in the last decade, but statistics show that the stock prices increased in January.

Linh Ha

