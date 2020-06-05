In terms of export categories, the two main seafood products, namely tra fish (pangasius) and shrimp, dropped sharply by double digits. Specifically, the tra fish and shrimp export value reached US$420 million and US$748 million, down nearly 32% and 12%, respectively. Japan, the US, EU and China remained the largest buyers of Vietnamese seafood, accounting for nearly 58% of total seafood export value. The value of seafood exports to Japan and the US market in the first quarter still saw a slight growth, although there was a sharp decline in the EU and Chinese markets, down over 28% and 27.5%, respectively. Some businesses believe that exports to China will increase sharply in the coming months if the epidemic is brought under control. According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, the pandemic is greatly affecting the EU where a lockdown to contain it is making both goods transport and forwarding difficult. But the high demand for seafood, including tra, in the market means exports will likely recover. Theo NDO

Seafood export value down 10 percent in first four months have 266 words, post on ven.vn at June 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.