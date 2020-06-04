Only 10 percent of Da Lat’s flowers can be exported

As the country’s ‘flower metropolis’, Da Lat exports only 10 percent of its output. The exporters are large companies, especially foreign invested companies. Lam Dong authorities estimate that the province has 8,890 hectares of flower growing area in 2019 with the output of 3,350 million branches. Of this, only 325 million branches can be exported, worth $48 million, which accounts for less than 10 percent of the local output. Farmers cannot set the flower selling price because the price is controlled by merchants. As the country’s ‘flower metropolis’, Da Lat exports only 10 percent of its output. The exporters are large companies, especially foreign invested companies. Da Lat’s flowers are mostly exported to Japan (over 60 percent), Australia, Denmark, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea. Thanh Lich Hanoi streets adorned with Ban flowers in full bloom With Ban blossoms coming into full bloom around mid-March, the streets of Hanoi are starting to become coloured by the delicate pink flowers which are reminiscent of orchids.

