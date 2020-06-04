Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son

A painting exhibition about the late composer Trinh Cong Son has been released online to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of the artist this week. Paintings featuring late composer Trịnh Công Sơn and his friends are displayed online to commemorate the 19thdeath anniversary of the artist. The works by artist Lê Sa Long can be seen atduyendangvietnam.net.vnandMotthegioi.vn.( Photo courtesy of the organiser) The event, called Lời Thiên Thu Gọi (Sounds of Time), features 32 paintings by artist Lê Sa Long. The works, mostly in oil, watercolour and pastel, portray Sơn in daily life and with his friends. Works featuring famous singers, such as Vietnamese-American Khánh Ly who helped keep Sơn’s music alive through their voices, are also featured. One of the event’s featured paintings portrays Yoshii Michiko, a Japanese fan of Sơn, who fell in love with the artist. Yoshii met Sơn in Paris. She travelled to Việt Nam many times during the 1970s-80s to discover Sơn and his music. The couple decided to wed but they faced cultural differences and cancelled the wedding at the last minute. Artist Long worked with singer Trịnh Vĩnh Trinh, the composer’s younger sister, to organise the showcase. According to Trinh, a concert featuring Sơn’s music… Read full this story

