How can Vietnam protect the economy while maintaining public health during the pandemic?

The major goal, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, is preserving people’s lives and businesses in order to quickly recover after the epidemic. The service sector that makes up a high proportion of the economy has suffered the most. GDP saw a modest growth rate of 3.82 percent in Q1, a decrease of nearly 50 percent compared with the same period last year. The industrial production index was also equal to half of that of 2018. Vu Thanh Tu Anh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, The major goal, according to Vu Thanh Tu Anh from the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, is preserving people’s lives and businesses in order to quickly recover after the epidemic. Anh warned that if the government cannot make effective and timely intervention, some business fields and many enterprises will go bankrupt, leading to serious consequences in growth, jobs and other social problems. The government needs to respond as quickly and effectively as possible, with all resources, to prevent the medical crisis from turning into an economic crisis, or even a financial and public debt crisis. Kim Chi During Covid-19, agriculture… Read full this story
