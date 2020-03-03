HCM City: Retail premises rent declines as beer shops shut down

Businesses now have bigger choices for retail premises as the rent has decreased significantly. Manh Hoang, the owner of a café on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street in district 3, HCM City, is considering shutting down the shop and giving back the retail premises to the landlord, though his café just opened four months ago. Businesses now have bigger choices for retail premises as the rent has decreased significantly. Thu believes that the landlord would accept lower rent. “He (the landlord) understands that the whole economy is in a difficult period and it’s not easy to find tenants nowadays,” she said. Chi Mai Tech giants bring production to Vietnam to avoid COVID-19 implications With the COVID-19 outbreak disrupting supply chains and vexing producers to no end, a mounting number of businesses are looking to shift operations away from China, with giants Google and Microsoft both opting to bring production to Vietnam. Socio-economic situation remains stable despite COVID-19 outbreak: PM Despite difficulties resulting from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Vietnam’s socio-economic situation in February basically remained stable, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

