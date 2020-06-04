V.League 1 defending champion Hanoi FC have organised the ‘Strong Vietnam Online’ programme to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải exchanges with Hà Nội pupils last year. Photo nhandan.com.vn To get involved, fans will be asked to enter five challenges. The first is to post a video of themselves washing their hands on Facebook or Instagram, use the hashtags #StrongVietnam, #HanoiFC and #StayStrongVietnam, tag the Strong Vietnam page on Facebook or Instagram and invite two friends to try the challenge. The posts with the most interaction will be eligible for prizes, including jerseys and balls signed by the players. “I’m looking forward to your participation in the challenges as enthusiastically as I have experienced. “Depending on your strength, you can film the training and post it on social media to get your friends to respond and participate. “Challenges can be done at home, improving health to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic,” said midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải. “In addition to strongly supporting the prevention of COVID-19 with materials, T&T Group also wants to create a meaningful playground. Every citizen with will and determination is a ‘soldier’ on the front against COVID-19,” said chairman of Hà Nội FC Đỗ Vinh Quang, Last year, the capital side held the Strong Việt Nam… Read full this story

Hanoi FC aiming to give coronavirus a kicking have 329 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at June 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.