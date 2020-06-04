Explore Ta Puong – hidden waterfall in central Vietnam

Ta Puong Waterfall is one of Vietnam Central’s most impressive natural sights, with an unspoilt beauty. It is located in Ta Puong Village, Huong Hoa District, 120km from Đông Hà Town of Quang Tri Province. The waterfall is 30-35m hight, with large water flow, maintained throughout the year. Ta Puong waterfall majestically pours water all year, like white silk. A 20-minute walk further downstream leads you to another waterfall. Though lower at 10 meters, the second waterfall is wider than the first. From afar, as locals describe, its cascading waters resemble the luscious hair of local girls. Phu Cuong Waterfall, a silk strip amidst the Gia Lai Mountains The Central Highland is endowed with many beautiful waterfalls such as Pongour, Prenn and Dambri, Draynur, Dray Sap and especially Phu Cuong in Gia Lai Province. Ban Gioc – a majestic waterfall Cao Bang province is known for Ban Gioc waterfall – the largest waterfall in Southeast Asia.

