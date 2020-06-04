Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with. There are now more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 181 countries and more than 64,000 people have died. The United States has more confirmed cases than any other single country and more than half of all the cases have been in Europe, with Italy and Spain worst affected. This series of maps and charts tracks the spread of the virus since it emerged in China in December last year. How many deaths and recoveries have there been? The virus is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing – but the majority of people are recovering from the infection. The country with the highest number of cases is the US, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University. With more than 310,000 confirmed cases, it has more than three times the official number recorded in China. Around 3,300 people have died in China – but the US, UK, Italy, Spain, Iran and France now have higher death tolls. Coronavirus global cases, 5 April 2020 This information is regularly updated but may not… Read full this story
