Citi Vietnam named Best Bank 2019 by the Asset Magazine

In 2019, Citi has expanded its leading role in the institutional business in Vietnam. The bank participated in important deals backed by its strong all-round franchise. Citi led the refinancing as joint global coordinators on the bond and original mandated lead arrangers and book runners on the loan for Mong Duong 2 project. It was the first ever power plant refinancing transaction or project bond from Vietnam. It was also the first private sector corporate bond from the country since 2013. The deal won The Asset’s Best Innovative Deal 2019, GlobalCapital Asia Capital Markets’ Best Project Finance Deal 2019, IFR Asia Awards 2019 and PFI Awards 2019 for Asia-Pacific Bond Deal of the Year.

Citi continued its drive to be one of the top consumer banks in Vietnam by focusing on its digital capabilities. The bank follows a “mobile first” strategy that puts all the access and capabilities consumers need into the palms of their hands. The bank launched new Citi Mobile App experiences for retail banking in 2019. Mobile banking continued to overtake other digital channels to become the preferred and fastest growing digital channel used by Citi Vietnam customers. As a testimony to the quality of Citi’s digital capabilities, Citi Consumer Credit cards business has won for the 2nd year in a row a highly prestigious #1 Net Promoter Score (NPS).

“The Asset Triple A Country Awards 2019 is presented to all Citi Vietnam employees, our business partners and customers for their dedication and hard work throughout the year 2019. Those efforts have made Citi Vietnam now one of the fastest growing franchise for Citi globally. Our number one mission is making sure that Citi will continue to deliver top class services for our clients in Vietnam,” said Natasha Ansell, Vietnam Citi Country Officer.

Citi Vietnam commemorated the bank’s 25th anniversary in 2019. Over the past 25 years the total headcount of the bank has grown from 10 to nearly 1,000 in both offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.