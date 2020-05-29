Youth for Environment project backed by BAC A BANK launched

The workshop aims to provide an update on the current environmental situation in Vietnam and the role of young Bac A Bank people in addressing environmental issues. In addition, the project also officially launched a communication channel called Green Eyes and introduced the Initiative Fund “For Clean Air Green City”. Supported by BAC A BANK , the Youth for Environment project has introduced the core team of Green Eyes, featuring eight students studying in various majors The workshop was part of the Youth for the Environment project, which is the only one in Vietnam to receive funding from BAC A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (BAC A BANK) and Asia-Pacific Media Grant 2020 (Earth Journalism Network or EJN). The “Youth for the Environment” project has overcome 82 candidates in the Asia-Pacific region to be in the top 13 initiatives from nine countries received funding from the EJN in 2020. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Vietnam ranked fourth in the world in the amount of plastic waste dumped into the ocean, with about 280-730,000 kilogrammes a year. Meanwhile, not many young Vietnamese people care about and participate in solving environmental issues. There are a few small groups of young people who are… Read full this story
