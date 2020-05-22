Nicolas Audier, chairman of EuroCham Can the pandemic help speed up mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals for foreign dealmakers in the coming months as cash-starved Vietnamese companies seek funding to overcome their difficulties? The M&A market in Vietnam is strong and vibrant. In short, this is because Vietnam has for some time been an attractive destination for foreign investors, and M&A deals are considered one of the most effective forms of market entry. For this reason, M&A transactions have grown in recent years – the total value of M&A deals reached $1.9 billion in the first six months of 2019 – and should continue to do so even after the COVID-19 pandemic. It is possible that the pandemic could speed up M&A deals as some companies will become more attractive. However, this is just continuing the trend of foreign investment in Vietnam which started some years ago as the country’s economic growth put it on the map of international enterprises, and has since accelerated with the US-China trade war and the potential of various free trade agreements in place. Vietnam’s swift and successful reaction to the pandemic, which has been applauded around the world, has reaffirmed that this is one… Read full this story

World-famous resilience keeps up M&A appetite