With region conquered, middle-distance runner Thái sets sight on further glory

ASEAN's 'king' of middle-distance running Dương Văn Thái out in front, as usual. Photo webthethao.vn Athletics After watching her athlete sprint across the finish line first, coach Hồ Thị Từ Tâm burst into tears. The tears of happiness flowed as Dương Văn Thái had proven himself capable of carrying on Việt Nam's dominance in the men's middle distance events in Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Indonesia in 2011. The gold in the 800m capped his debut in the regional biennial sporting event. Nearly a decade on, Thái is still seeking a worthy opponent in not only the 800m but also the 1,500m. Born in the rural district of Nam Trực in Nam Định Province, like many boys his age, Thái spent his childhood in the rice fields after school. The turning point came when he was in the ninth grade when he won a local running competition. This success prompted Nam Định's Sports Training Centre scouts to ask his parents to allow him to train as an athlete. In 2006, at the age of 14, Thái left home to start a new chapter in his life. "The new environment was strange to me. I did what I wanted at home but at the training centre, I had…

