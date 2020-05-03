What will Vinfast do if GM stops making Chevrolets in Thailand?

The US-based General Motors (GM) has stated it will stop selling Chevrolets this year and shut down its factory in Thailand from which Chevrolets are exported to Vietnam.
GM said it will stop assembling Chevrolets in Thailand and sell its factory to Great Wall Motors (GWM) from China.
|In Vietnam, VinFast is the distributor of Chevrolet cars after the transfer deal in 2018. There are two possible scenarios after the GM’s factory in Thailand shuts down. VinFast will have to stop distributing Chevrolet products, or the products will be imported from other countries.
In the second case, if VinFast wants to continue enjoying preferential tariffs to keep the selling prices competitive, it will have to import products from ASEAN countries. However, the factory in Thailand is the only GM facility which has export capability.
Linh Ha
Vinfast subsidizes VND300 million for every car sold
VinFast, the automobile manufacturer belonging to Vingroup, said it is selling cars at a loss.
Over 67,000 orders for VinFast vehicles in 2019
VinFast Trading and Production LLC, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has reported it had received over 17,000 orders for VinFast cars, and 50,000 others for electric motorcycles in 2019.
