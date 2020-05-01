What will happen if Vietnam reduces tariffs on American farm imports?

The US has proposed to reduce the import tax on some of its agricultural products, including chicken, some fruits, wheat, potato, pork and dairy products.

If Vietnam accepts the proposals, which would start in 2020 and fall to zero percent eventually, Vietnamese consumers would be able to buy American farm produce at prices much lower than they are now.

As the US is not a member of the CPTPP trade agreement, US goods won’t be able to enjoy preferential tariffs when entering the 11 CPTPP member countries. Therefore, instead of multilateral agreements, the US is seeking bilateral agreements with the countries.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is lacking meat. The African Swine Fever (ASF) epidemic has caused a pork shortage and pushed pork prices up. Ministries are considering importing pork to ease the shortage.

Experts have expressed their worry about the taiff cuts. The most worrying is that some of the items such as pork and chicken are less competitive than US products. If Vietnam cuts the tariff, this would put pressure on Vietnam’s livestock industry.

