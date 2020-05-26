International WADA to ramp up testing to fill anti-doping ‘gaps’ The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 26, 2020,15:18 (GMT+7) WADA to ramp up testing to fill anti-doping ‘gaps’The Saigon Times Urine samples from athletes are lined up for steroid profiling at the Doping Control Laboratory at the National Institute of Scientific Research Centre (INRS) Institute Armand-Frappier in Laval, Quebec, Canada January 15, 2018 – PHOTO: REUTERS MELBOURNE (REUTERS) – The World Anti-Doping Agency says the COVID-19 pandemic may have harmed the fight for clean sport and that “additional targeted testing” was being planned to eliminate gaps as competition resumes. Athletes have expressed concern about reductions in testing for banned substances and urged clarity from authorities about the validity of test results during the global sports shutdown. WADA, in a Q+A document for athletes posted on its website late on Monday, said it was monitoring closely where levels of testing had been reduced altogether. It also said it was in close contact with anti-doping organisations to find the best ways of being effective during this period. “When the sporting landscape returns to a certain normality, these ‘gaps’ in testing will be addressed cooperatively through additional targeted testing especially given that intelligence-gathering and investigations continue,” WADA said…. Read full this story

WADA to ramp up testing to fill anti-doping 'gaps' have 256 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.