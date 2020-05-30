Nation Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80 By Gia Phong Saturday, May 30, 2020,18:50 (GMT+7) Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80By Gia Phong Vu Mao, former chairman of the National Assembly Office, is in an interview with Lao Dong newspaper in an undated photo. He was a key architect behind the first live television broadcast of a National Assembly session in mid-1994 – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Vu Mao, former chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office, who was a key architect of the lawmaking body’s innovations, died at 1.39 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the age of 80. The Central Board for Care and Protection of the Health of Senior Officials said in a statement that due to his old age and frail health, the retired official died of an acute illness. Born in December 1939 in Hanoi, Mao was the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union between 1982 and 1987. He was the chairman of the NA Committee for Youth, Adolescents and Children from July 1987 to June 1988. Later, he was the chairman of the NA Office and the State Council until July 1992…. Read full this story

Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80 have 294 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.