Tourism VNAT rules on coronavirus reporting at hotels, resorts raise eyebrows By Dao Loan Friday, May 1, 2020,13:56 (GMT+7) VNAT rules on coronavirus reporting at hotels, resorts raise eyebrows By Dao Loan A resort in Phan Thiet – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has issued a number of regulations on coronavirus infection prevention and control, including forbidding tourists from reporting the coronavirus situation at their hotel or resort on social media. However, the regulations have raised public eyebrows. "If a tourist at a resort sees the health authorities performing inspections or putting someone under quarantine, it would be hard to stop him from posting a photo or status message on the incident on Facebook," a representative of a travel firm told the Saigon Times. In addition, it is difficult for travel firms and hotels to adequately explain to tourists what can be shared and what cannot. "Maybe the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism wants information being shared on the coronavirus situation on social media to be accurate. Thus, the administration forbids tourists from reporting the coronavirus situation at their hotel or resort because they may not understand what is actually happening. However, the administration should only forbid…

