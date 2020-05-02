Tourism VNAT removes contested coronavirus-related regulation The Saigon Times Saturday, May 2, 2020,09:21 (GMT+7) VNAT removes contested coronavirus-related regulationThe Saigon Times A resort on Phu Quoc Island – PHOTO: MINH TUAN HCMC – The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has removed a regulation forbidding tourists from reporting the coronavirus situation at their hotel or resort on social media as it had attracted strong opposition, the local media reported. VNAT Chairman Nguyen Trung Khanh on May 1 signed a decision amending the regulation on coronavirus infection prevention and control, which the administration had issued on April 29. Observers stated that the regulation had violated people’s right to freedom of expression and information. In addition to removing this contested regulation, VNAT also amended the language of another regulation, changing the ban on tour guides and employees of travel firms, hotels, resorts and tourist sites from sharing any information on the coronavirus situation on social media to simply banning them from sharing false information on social media. Khanh explained that the regulations had been poorly worded because VNAT needed to issue the regulations urgently. Share with your friends:

