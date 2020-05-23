Stock Market VN-Index snaps four-day winning streak By Gia Phong Saturday, May 23, 2020,08:19 (GMT+7) VN-Index snaps four-day winning streakBy Gia Phong A man looks at an electronic stock board. The VN-Index snapped a four-day winning streak on March 22, closing down 1.16% from the previous day – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange snapped a four-day winning streak on Friday as markets throughout Asia slumped due to rising tensions between the United States and China. U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington would react “very strongly” to a new Chinese security law on Hong Kong that could also lead to new pro-democracy protests, according to Reuters. The news agency noted Sino-American relations have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has ramped up its criticism of China, blaming it for the spread of the virus, which originated in the Chinese central city of Wuhan. In Vietnam, the VN-Index fell by 9.99 points, or 1.16% to close the day at 852.74 points as the market saw 124 advancers and 236 decliners. More than 303 million shares worth more than VND5.2 trillion changed hands on the southern bourse, down 7.8% and 2%, respectively from a day earlier. Large cap… Read full this story

VN-Index snaps four-day winning streak have 237 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.