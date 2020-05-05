Stock Market VN-Index makes slight rebound The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 5, 2020,18:47 (GMT+7) VN-Index makes slight reboundThe Saigon Times Two people watch stock prices on an electronic board at Maybank Kim Eng securities firm in HCMC. The VN-Index in the HCMC market managed to recover and ended up slightly on May 5 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The VN-Index of the HCMC market recovered and ended up slightly today, May 5, thanks to pretty strong cash flow. However, cautious sentiment still dominated the local stock market as liquidity remained low. With 182 stocks rising and 159 others declining, the benchmark index gained 1.69 points, or 0.22% over the session earlier, to close at 764.16. Trade volume totaled over 200 million shares worth of some VND3.4 trillion, dropping 25% in volume and 15% in value compared to the previous session. Dairy firm VNM and gas company GAS were the two biggest contributors to the index’s recovery. VNM added 3% to VND100,500 while GAS expanded 2.7% to VND65,500. GAS announced at its 2020 annual general shareholder meeting held today that it is set to earn over VND66 trillion in revenues, with after-tax profit exceeding VND6.6 trillion. However, the figures were worked out based on… Read full this story

