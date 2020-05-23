Trade Visa study finds cash usage dropping in Vietnam By Le Hoang Saturday, May 23, 2020,15:27 (GMT+7) Visa study finds cash usage dropping in VietnamBy Le Hoang A customer uses a card to pay for the item delivered to her by a shipper – PHOTO: VISA HCMC – A new study commissioned by Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, has found Vietnamese consumers are using less cash and more digital payment methods, including new payment technologies, such as contactless cards and mobile payments, as well as mobile eCommerce payments. The Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes study found 74% of consumers in Vietnam expect to increase cashless payments in the next 12 months. Of those carrying less cash, the main reason for doing so is that more businesses are offering cashless payment options. These trends are reinforced by figures from VisaNet, the company’s payment processing network, which lists the value of purchases made by Vietnamese consumers on their Visa credit and debit cards increased 39% year-on-year, while the number of transactions grew by 54 percent over the same period. One of the key new technologies that the study looked at was contactless payments, in which a user simply taps their card, phone, or wearable device… Read full this story

