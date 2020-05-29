Corporate VinFast test drives new electric car The Saigon Times Friday, May 29, 2020,10:07 (GMT+7) VinFast test drives new electric carThe Saigon Times A VinFast electric car undergoes a test drive this morning, May 28, in Hanoi – PHOTO: VINFAST HCMC – Vietnamese carmaker VinFast’s new electric crossover model underwent a test drive in a Vingroup residential area in Hanoi yesterday, May 28, with a camouflage cover and “VinFast Nextgen-Test Vehicle” displayed on its body, reported the VnExpress news site. A VinFast representative stated that the new electric model was being tested to prepare for its debut by the end of the year. The new automobile was designed by Italian car designer Pininfarina, similar to the two previous VinFast-branded cars, Lux A and SA. VinFast is set to launch its new electric model at the Los Angeles Auto Show in the United States in November. In January next year, the local car manufacturer will test drive the vehicle in many foreign markets before starting mass production in July 2021. The manufacturer of the car’s electric motor is unknown. With a 470 horsepower engine, the car is expected to travel some 500 kilometers in ideal conditions on a single charge. It can be recharged at… Read full this story

