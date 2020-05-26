Vincom Retail forecasts 2020 profit down 12 per cent due to pandemic

Vincom Trần Duy Hưng in Hà Nội. Vincom Retail forecasts 2020 net profit down 12 per cent at VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$107.3 million). — Photo vietnambiz.vn HÀ NỘI — Shareholders in Vincom Retail have agreed with the company’s 2020 net profit target of VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$107.3 million), a drop of 12 per cent over 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenue for the whole year is targeted at VNĐ9.9 trillion, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Chairwoman Thái Thị Thanh Hải said the disease had affected customers’ spending habits while social distancing had disrupted retail activity at shopping centres. Ending March, Vincom Retail recorded revenue of nearly VNĐ1.7 trillion and net profit of VNĐ492 billion, down 26 per cent and 19 per cent year-on-year, respectively. It also closed 23 centres in HCM City and Hà Nội out of the 79 centres it has across the country from March 27 and April 22. The company said it would not reduce rents in the long-term but instead share the difficulty with customers with a support package worth VNĐ600 billion to help tenants that had to close during the lockdown period. This year, Vincom Retail will try to stimulate consumption while focusing on opening new megamalls with the target of having 158… Read full this story

