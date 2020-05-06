Viettel listed among top 30 world’s telecoms brands

The ranking was heard at an annual report on the world’s top 150 most valuable telecoms providers in 2020 (Telecoms 150) recently released by U.K.-based Brand Finance. Accordingly, Viettel ranked 28th among the 150 providers, jumping nine places from last year. In Asia, it ranked 9th. The report also showed that Viettel has the most rapid growth rate in the world at 34 percent, making Vietnam one of the five Asian countries which have telecoms providers in the Top 3 most valuable brands. Three firms of Verizon and AT&T (the U.S.) and China Mobile (China) top the list. Photo for illustration Viettel also has the best brand growth index in the world with 16.3 percent, surpassing Korean Telecoms (the Republic of Korea). The index is evaluated based on the factors of brand reputation, employee satisfaction with the brand and the brand’s investment in marketing activities. According to Brand Finance, this is an important factor to create brand value. Viettel has made great efforts in implementing digital transformation since 2018, bringing changes to its businesses, thus achieving impressive growth. The group was also highly valued for its contribution to the digital transformation process in Vietnam, especially in the field of study… Read full this story

