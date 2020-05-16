Vietnam’s top influencers

Following the success of our poll in 2018, this year, Timeout continues to present outstanding faces based on our readers’ votes. Remarkably, many of the people on this list are very young, with most of them between 25 and 35. In addition, they also belong to many ethnic groups and work in many different professions. Last year, we presented two extraordinary women who continue to contribute to the development of local projects and communities – Madame Nguyen Thi Nga, chairwoman of BRG, and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the “princess of the Vietnamese aviation industry”.This year we honour entrepreneurs who continue the missions entrusted by their partners and write their very own success stories, often continuing their family’s legacy. Leading our list is a familiar face who also appeared among the top candidates of our previous poll. Nguyen Ngoc My, CEO of Foodino Land JSC and member of the board of directors of Alphanam Group. With her participation, Alphanam has become a major partner of leading corporations such as Marriott International and the InterContinental Hotels Group. Nguyen Ngoc My continues to be mentioned among the most influential figures who have made great contributions to high-class tourism and resorts in Vietnam. Staying… Read full this story

