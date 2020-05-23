Vietnam’s textile and garment companies suffer from JCPenney bankruptcy

Clothing and home furnishings retailer JCPenney announces bankruptcy after decades of losses Along with the collapse of the retailer, garment and textile companies in Vietnam like Pi Vina Danang Co., Ltd., Vitex Vina Co., Ltd., Habac Export Garment Co., Ltd., and Binh Minh Garment Co., Ltd., will probably be affected. According to a representative of Vina Danang, all export orders for JCPenney have been halted and they are waiting for a new announcement from Korean leaders. The closure of retailers is not the only news devastating the textile and garment sector. Since the COVID-19 crisis began at the end of 2019, its impact has been felt across the global fashion, textile and garment supply chain, and is becoming a nightmare for both workers and owners. A series of brands and customers around the globe are cancelling orders, putting the livelihood of millions of workers and factory owners at risk. This is becoming more frequent as countries take more extreme measures to close borders, limit public movement, and enforce quarantines, adding to the weak demand from the global epidemic. JCPenney, the iconic department store chain which owns over 846 brick-and-mortar locations across the US, has reached the age of 118 with… Read full this story

